EMC Capital Management Sells 6,900 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 229,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 179,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 194,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,892. The company has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

