Energi Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $138,019.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

