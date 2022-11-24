Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 418.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 677,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.81%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

