ENGlobal (ENG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.82 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ENGlobal Co. ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of ENGlobal worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

