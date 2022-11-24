Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $14.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

