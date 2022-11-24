Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $14.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.40. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2024 earnings at $17.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.29.

GSY opened at C$120.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$112.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$188.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

