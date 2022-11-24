Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.36 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.08.

TSE DOO opened at C$95.26 on Thursday. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$113.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$89.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

