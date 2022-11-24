Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CSG Systems International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for CSG Systems International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.