Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

ELS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 620,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.