Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 190.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essent Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.