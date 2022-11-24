Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

