Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 186,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

CP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 816,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,474. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

