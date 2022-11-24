Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $222.20. 700,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.08 and its 200-day moving average is $376.87. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $752.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

