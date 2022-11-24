Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.15. 5,481,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,726,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

