Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $687,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Domo worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Domo by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Domo by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,134,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,733 shares of company stock worth $577,444 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 249,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,479. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.