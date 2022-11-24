Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $752,000 in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.2 %

APT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 150,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,395. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of -1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSEAMERICAN:APT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director James Buchan sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $32,665.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.