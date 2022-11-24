Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 8,616,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,893,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

