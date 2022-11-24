Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 23,518 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,518 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Foundation worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 73.1% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 270,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Foundation by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 519,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

