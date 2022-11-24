Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 921 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,868,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 543,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,082. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

