Evercore ISI Analysts Give Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) a $72.00 Price Target

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been given a $72.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. 737,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

