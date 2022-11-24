Evercore ISI Lowers Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Inline

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.17.
Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
