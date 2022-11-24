EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 37,746 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 182,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,637. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $358.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1.2% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 245.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

