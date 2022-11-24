Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 25th.

Evofem Biosciences Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Evofem Biosciences to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Articles

