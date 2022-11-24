Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley Sells 75,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVH opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Evolent Health by 162.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Evolent Health by 1,894.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 753,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 715,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.