Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

