Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.