Exor Capital LLP Grows Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,841 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 2.9% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 0.37% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $30,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,371,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

