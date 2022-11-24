Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 30th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.
Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.8 %
Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.81.
FMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
