Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.41 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.