Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lifted to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

FENC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

FENC opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.52 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

