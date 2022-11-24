Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 2.40% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $54,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 329,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.