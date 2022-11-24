FidoMeta (FMC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $147.97 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $147.97 million and approximately $10.85 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.00986335 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

