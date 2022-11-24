Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.24.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $152.24. 5,558,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 281.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

