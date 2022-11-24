Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 5.0 %

DE stock traded up $20.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.52. 5,080,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.88. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.