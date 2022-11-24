Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,325 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,949. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

