Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 189,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 350,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,930,000 after buying an additional 95,726 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,551,000 after buying an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

