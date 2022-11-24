Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.