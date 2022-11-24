Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $659,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

