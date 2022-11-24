Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

