Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

