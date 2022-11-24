Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $833,475,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,059,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,059,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 281.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

