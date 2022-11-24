Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1,851.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSS opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

