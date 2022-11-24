Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,181 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

