Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 981 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $183.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.