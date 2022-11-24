Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

