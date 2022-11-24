Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

