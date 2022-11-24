Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PML. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $111,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $112,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $127,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $133,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PML opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

