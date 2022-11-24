Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PML. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $111,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $112,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $127,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $133,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:PML opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.87.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.