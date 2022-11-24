Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $101,000 Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

