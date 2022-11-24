Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $231,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

