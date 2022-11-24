Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management cut its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth $450,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

